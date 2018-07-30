A former governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, on Monday submitted his letter of intent to vie for the state governorship position in 2019.

Mr Yero, while submitting the letter at the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, said his decision was informed by “genuine concern of the people of the state.”

According to Mr Yero, he received several calls from people who wanted him to vie for the number one seat in the state.

He explained that since May 29, 2015 governance has been a series of “half-hearted trial and errors, with disastrous consequences on the people particularly the common man”.

Mr Yero will be battling for the party’s ticket against seven other aspirants including Isa Ashiru, Sani Sidi, Mainan Zazzau and Mohammed Bello.

“This decision was informed by the genuine concern of our people and the numerous calls l have received to contest in the forthcoming gubernatorial election of our dear Kaduna State.

“Having considered the plight of my people, l have consulted widely with my family members, key party stalwarts, political associates and other party faithful and have come to the conclusion to grant the wishes of my people by declaring to contest the gubernatorial elections by the Special Grace of the Almighty Allah.

“We are living witnesses to the myriad of problems facing the State. Governance since May 29, 2015 has been a series of half-hearted trial and errors, with disastrous consequences on the people particularly the common man,” the ex-governor said.

He said security of lives and property will top his agenda. The state has been rocked with unending bloodletting in recent months that has led to loss of lives.

“The state government no longer cares about the primary purpose of her existence which is to provide security of lives and properties as well as improve the welfare of citizens.

“Lives and properties are being lost daily due to activities of armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, youth thuggery and street gangsterism.

“I believe that my humble track record of academic achievements and working experience in both the private and public sectors, have earned me tremendous knowledge, skills and capacity to understand the multiple expectations of our people across the state.

” l am quite aware of the fact that the task ahead is daunting, but as a unifier who hopes to rise above divisiveness, sentiments and pettiness, I am convinced that the task is not insurmountable.

“Kaduna State needs a leader that will turn the tide of fortunes of the state, a detribalised leader with conviction, vision and above all, a leader with the fear of God to be able to harness the vast human and material resources for the well-being of the good people of Kaduna state,” Mr Yero said.