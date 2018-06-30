Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to demand credible elections in 2019 when Nigerians choose their leaders for another four years.

He also asked the labour unions to join other prominent leaders to seek the re-organisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of the people.

Governor Wike made the plea on Friday when he received the President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“This country belongs to all of us. Labour can no longer keep quiet on critical national issues. Labour should lend her voice on the issue of the overhaul of the security architecture,” he said.

“Labour should come out strongly to ensure that the 2019 general elections are transparent and credible. Credible polls will lead to greater service to the people by elected officials.”

The governor noted that security agencies should not be seen to be aiding the stealing of ballot boxes during elections, saying such actions negatively affect the country’s image internationally.

He also questioned wondered why some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would say performance should not be the yardstick for re-election.

Wike further challenged the Nigerian workers to show seriousness during the process and ensure that their votes count.

“If projects cannot make people return to office, what should make people return to office?” he queried. “I know that 2019 will not be as easy as they think because people are warming up to resist any form of political manipulation and rigging.”

He, however, assured the civil servants in Rivers that his administration would continue to put necessary measures in place to improve their welfare.

Earlier, Mr Wabba commended the governor for investing in the development of the state, as well as the commitment and support of the government for the organised labour.

He also thanked Governor Wike for the regular payment of salaries and pensions and appealed to him to use the state chapter of the NLC to always interface with the workers.

“I thank the governor for the continuous payment of salaries when others give excuses. Workers’ salaries have multiplier effects on the system,” the NLC President said.