One of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential aspirants, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday kicked off his campaign to get the ticket of his party in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, appealing to Nigerians to come together and rescue the country “from the near collapse under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Condemning what he described as primordial policies and exclusionary attitude of the present leadership at the national level, the presidential aspirant said that the country had never been so divided along ethnic and religious line than now.

Tambuwal therefore appealed to party members and delegates to present to Nigerians, an alternative to what the country currently has at the centre.

‘’We need an alternative to the present leader that is grossly incompetent; we should present a leadership that is dynamic and has proper understanding of the constitution of the structures of Nigeria and democratic institutions; a leader that will follow the rule of law’’, he added while addressing members of the party.

‘’The economy is not performing under this administration because the present leadership lacks understanding on how to make it works. We, therefore, need a leadership that has the capacity to bring together, the best of the brains that will make things work for the betterment of our great country.

‘’We need a leader that will put aside primordial sentiments, when it comes to getting the best brains to work for the best interest of our country, and when assigning national assignments; all these I will do if you elect me as the candidate of our party, and by the grace of Almighty God the president of Nigeria.’’

He said the unity of Nigeria was seriously being threatened, saying, ‘’It has never be this bad in the history of this country; we need a leader that has the capacity to bring everybody together and hold it together.’’

He added, ‘’That is why I said we need to rescue this country from collapsing. What is currently going in the country is not the best, and must not be allowed to continue. We need leader that has complete knowledge of this country; that will be fair to all, irrespective of where you come from; irrespective of your religious.

‘’We need a leader who will go to Akwa Ibom, Edo, Enugu, Adamawa, Oyo and other states, and will feel very much at home; a leader that is accessible and feels the entire country. We will present alternative that will be a sharp departure from the past.

‘’We have a responsibility to rescue our country from the drifting at the moment. I am sure we know what is going on in Nigeria; we are all feeling the pain of poverty in our country; the absence of the rule of law and the abuse of power by the current administration.’’

While calling for urgent need to have a complete change of government at the centre come 2019, he further explained that some of them in PDP had indicated interest to be the flag bearer of their party to be able to accomplish a new vision for the country.

Explaining why he chose to begin his campaign in Ebonyi State, he said that ‘’the governor is my good friend; we have had long time relationship; also, he is the chairman of the south east governors forum, and it is wise for me to come and say: leaders, here I am; I am coming through the proper way and not through the widow.’’

He promised to run an inclusive government, where all Nigerians will feel a sense of belonging.