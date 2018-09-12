Niger State Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani-Bello, said his desire to take the state to higher level and the need to complete all the people oriented projects embarked upon by his administration informed his bid for re-election in 2019.

Governor Sani-Bello stated this shortly after the submission of his nomination and expression of interest form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Governor who maintained that the interest of the people remain top on his priority list disclosed that some of the projects started by his administration are nearing completion adding that his re-election would provide the much needed opportunity to bring them to completion.

He stated that his administration has since invested in infrastructural development in the state so as to provide a conducive socio-economic environment for its citizens, adding that “these projects are of high impact to the citizens of Niger State”.

”I am seeking for second term simply to enable me complete the good works we have started in the interest of our people.

“These projects are of high impact to the citizens of Niger State. We have at the moment invested a lot to ensure a condusive economic and social environment in the future. So 4 years is not enough, 8 years is a bit tough but even with 8 years, we hope that our successor in 2023 would maintain the tempo to continue with the infrastructural development of the state”.

Speaking on the defection of some party members, the Governor said that he was not disturbed about the recent defection of party members, adding that they were only doing it on personal interest.

“I have carefully analyzed those defecting and I have discovered most of them are defecting for personal reasons. They don’t have one unified reason for defecting. They all have individual reasons why they are defecting. So, I am not really bothered about these defections”, he added.

Among the major stakeholders who were with the governor to show their support and solidarity while submitting his form included Senator representing Niger North Senatorial district, Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, members of the state executive council, Chief of State Government House, Mikhail Al-Amin Bmitosahi, special advisers, relatives and friends.

Governor Bello’s nomination form was submitted at 4:40 pm at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.