Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has formally declared his intention to seek for second term in office.

He made the declaration during a media parley as part of activities to mark this year’s democracy day in Minna, the state capital.

Asked if he will accede to the calls by various groups to seek for re-election in 2019, the governor in an affirmative response said he will be seeking for a renewal of the mandate during the next year general election.

“Yes, I will seek for second term. We will go,” Gov. Sani Bello declared.

He further said, “I want to appeal to Nigerlites to re-elect us to ensure that we complete what we have started.

According to him, most of the projects and programmes embarked upon by his administration are still in gestation period that requires his nuturing to fruition.

“Our projects are still in the gestation stage and need more work to do. That is why we are going to seek for re-election during next elections,” he maintained.

Gov. Sani-Bello also urged Nigerians to support and elect President Buhari for second term, stresssing that the President means well for Nigeria.

“President Buhari means we’ll for Nigeria. He is so passionate about Nigeria that he forgets himself. He is not trying to deceive Nigerians, he is trying to get a great future for Nigerians.

“I want Nigerians to support and encourage Mr. President, pray for him. If he does well, Nigeria will be good. ”