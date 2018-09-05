Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that most of the projects embarked on by his adminsitration could not be completed due to the invasion of some parts of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom made this known Wednesday in Abuja after submitting his completed nomination and expression of interest forms, stressing that herdsmen have taken over some local government areas in the state.

Speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, Abraham Kwanghngu, he said he had constructed over 700 blocks of classrooms in primary schools across the state.

According to him, “We have over 700 blocks of classrooms in primary schools constructed in Benue state and completed, the records are there. Some that are not completed are on about 90%. You know that we have a lot of security challenges in Benue state, so most of the projects we started in Benue state, we cannot continue because Fulani invaders have taken over the land.”

He added that, “up till now, most local governments in Benue state you cannot access them because people have ran away from these places and Fulani militia have taken over these places. So those projects we started in those places we cannot complete.

“Those local government that do not have security challenges we have completed all the projects we started. We have several projects we have completed in the health sector, several clinics have been built all over Benue state, all the general hospitals have been renovated; the records are there, go and see them, they are fully equipped with modern facilities for our people.”

Ortom said that he was not thinking of automatic ticket and as such he would participate in the primaries.

“Our constitution as a party does not even have room for automatic ticket but the governor as a sitting governor has the first right of refusal as you know but we are ready to go into contest with any other person that want to go in. So we are not even thinking that we will get automatic ticket.”