Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has picked the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor picked the form to contest for the governorship election in the state in 2019 on Friday, a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said.

According to the statement signed on Saturday, Ortom thanked the leadership and members of party for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket for the poll.

He also appreciated his supporters across the state and urged them to remain peaceful.

The governor also asked them to sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing, especially in the 2019 general elections.

He thanked the people of the state for their prayers and goodwill with an assurance that he would not disappoint them.