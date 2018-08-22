Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has called for a level playing ground for the People Democratic Party, PDP aspirants, especially the Presidential hopefuls in the forthcoming primary election to pick candidates of the party for the 2019 general elections.

Okowa who spoke Tuesday in Asaba during a consultation visit by the former Governor of Kano State and one of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, described the array of aspirants for the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2019 general election as a good omen that will give strength to the party.

He said “we are happy that so many of our Party members are coming out to contest for the presidential ticket of our party from the North, it gives strength to the party, all that matters is for the party to manage the situation. I am one person that believes in free and fair election, I talk about it, I preach about it and I live with it.

“I believe that people should be allowed to freely decide who will be our presidential candidate in Abuja, we should ensure we provide a level play ground for all our aspirants, especially, in the presidential primaries.

“If all aspirants for different positions are aware that there will be a level play ground, they will go all out to meet delegates and canvas for their votes, also, when the result comes out, everybody will accept it as free and fair, this is the right thing to do.

“As Governor of Delta State, I will not be squeezing the hands of people to a direction, I believe in free and fair election and we shall promote such in our state”, noting that Senator Kwakwanso was working hard to get the presidential ticket.

Okowa congratulated him for coming back to the PDP, adding that the doors of the party are open to receive people from other political parties.

Senator Kwakwanso who spoke earlier, said he was in Delta State to consult the people concerning his aspiration to contest for the presidential election on the platform of the PDP.

He said: “How do we save our country? How do we save our party, the PDP? because, as long as the party does the right thing, the Presidency will move to PDP in 2019”.