Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and one of the leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Uche Nwosu, has said that the antics of the newly-formed Coalition group of the party in the state has strengthened his determination to contest the governorship seat.

This is contrary to insinuations that he is having a rethink about his ambition.

Nwosu who addressed newsmen, on Monday, maintained that he has never been more determined as he is presently, adding that his ambition can only be stopped by God.

He has also dismiss any plan of leaving APC, rather he stated that members of the Coalition will eventually abandon the party.

According to Nwosu, “Those are the groups we have been defeating since 2011 and 2015 and we will still defeat them in 2019. What they are doing only makes me stronger for the battle. Of course, there is no battle because it is the same group that we have been defeating.

“What they are telling me is that what I am looking for is already signed, sealed and delivered . Success does not come easy. You will have challenges in your work or private business, but what matters is that at last you get to the end of the tunnel.

He continued, “I see what they are doing as when you are writing a sentence. You put a coma. Araraume came to fight us, coma, Madumere joined him, coma, Jude Ejiogu aligned with them, coma but it is not a full, the full stop is that at last, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu become the governor, full stop.”

Speaking about the controversial congress elections held by members of the Coalition, Nwosu pointed out that there was never a congress election in the state, adding that it was a matter of time the whole issue would be resolved.