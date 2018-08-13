Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, has inaugurated President Muhammadu Buhari reelection campaign council in the state.

During the inauguration, Okorocha, who was represented by Uche Nwosu, his chief of staff, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win all the elective seats in the state in 2019.

Nwosu, a governorship aspirant in Imo, said the campaign council will be chaired by Charles Amadi, a former commissioner with Chidi Ibe as the director general and Acho Ihim as the vice chairman (Okigwe zone).

“I therefore declare you inaugurated and task you to go to the grassroots to market the ideals of our party,” Nwosu said.

“The campaign council will coordinate all our campaigns after the primary elections in September.

“The task of ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected is number one. We will ensure that this campaign council produces the next three senators of the state, 10 house of representatives members and 27 house of assembly members.

“This campaign council will also produce me as the next governor of Imo state.”