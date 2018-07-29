A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former governor defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to contest for the governorship seat in the state in the 2019 general elections.

According to Channels, he made the announcement weekend while addressing a crowd of APGA supporters at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex in Owerri the Imo State capital.

Ohakim said his “wealth of experience as a former governor of the state is what is needed at this time to salvage Imo State from the shackles of the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

He maintained that APGA remained the only credible and honest party that could help him achieve his dream.

Ohakim called on Imo indigenes home and abroad to support his course as he intends to run for just one term and afterwards handover to a credible man from Owerri senatorial district.