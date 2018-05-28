The Director-General of Katsina Media and Publicity, Malam Ibrahim Muazzam, says Governor Aminu Bello Masari deserves a second term as governor in order to continue the implementation of the sound policies and projects initiated by his administration.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam stated this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on 3rd year Anniversary of the Masari Led Administration.

He noted that since the inception of the Masari-led administration in 2015, the administration has implemented policies and programs aimed at restoring the lost glory of Katsina State.

He cited these projects to include the total overhaul of primary and secondary schools which include renovation, upgrade, and the building of new schools and new classroom blocks in existing schools.

He explained that so far, about 300 hundred new classrooms have been built which has led to increased school enrolment in the state.

Malam Ibrahim Muazzam also cited the health sector where the governor has embarked on the renovation and upgrade of all general hospitals in the state.

He explained that the renovation and upgrade of the general hospitals in Katsina, Funtua and Daura has reached an advanced stage, and that this has restored the public’s confidence in the public health sector in the state.

The DG Media explained that similar giant strides have been recorded in the agriculture, water resources, commerce and investment, security and other sectors of the state.

He said these are the reasons why trade unions, pressure groups, and politicians, and other well-meaning indigenes of the state have continued to pay solidarity visits to the governor, in appreciation of his genuine efforts at transforming the state.