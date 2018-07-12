Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says Governor Bindo Jibrilla of Adamawa State has no electoral value to give President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Lawal made this assertion in a statement where he evaluated Buhari’s chances in winning Adamawa State in the next general election.

Arguing that the governor would find it difficult even to retain his seat as governor, the former SGF pointed out that Jibrilla needed somebody to help him.

He advised the presidency not to dissipate resources on Governor Jibrilla because he could not win a local government in Adamawa in a free and fair election.

Lawal, an engineer, who served as SGF under President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that if Buhari must win the elections in 2019, someone, except Jibrilla, should lead his campaign in the North East.

According to him, as part of the governor’s game plan to hold onto the exalted seat, he recently appointed eight special assistants to help him, despite monumental failure and siphoning of almost N198.9 billion on shady contracts on fraudulent roads projects.

The former SGF added that the appointments were deliberate plans to eliminate Christians in the state.

Making reference to the recent appointment of eight Muslims as special assistants, Babachir said “such actions are capable of undermining APC’s chances and swinging votes towards the opposition.”

“Governor Jibrilla is out to sabotage the chances of APC to win the 2019 elections in Adamawa State through his deliberate and calculated plans to sideline Christians in his government.

“This is in spite of the protestations and advice of well-meaning party stakeholders and the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for him to mend his evil ways.

“Just this week, he again insulted the sensibility of Christians in the state through the appointment and swearing-in of eight special advisers into his cabinet.

All the new special advisers are again Moslems.

“Governor Jibrilla should remember that he was elected to office by all Adamawa indigenes without consideration of religious beliefs and tendencies, but he has clearly shown that he wants to fester religious agenda in Adamawa State to destroy votes for Buhari in 2019.”

He added that since the governor had less than 10 months to remain in office, “all well-meaning people to reject him during the primaries as he would crash APC’s chances in 2019.”