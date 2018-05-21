Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has again pledged to deliver a total of five million votes in favour of President Muhammad Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections.

The governor gave this assurance, on Sunday evening, after the election of Alhaji Sanusi Abbas, as the new party Chairman of Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ganduje recalled that the state handed out the highest votes of 1.3 million votes to President Buhari in the previous poll and stressed that they were poised to repeat the feat with a greater number of votes this time around.

He noted that the popularity of the party in the state was still intact adding that the entire congress exercise was devoid of imposition or any form of manipulation from any quarters.

Alhaji Abbas, a cousin to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, and one – time Care taker Chairman of the party, polled 3080 votes of 3472 votes cast by delegates of the party at the state congress which took place at the Sani Abacha stadium.

He was declared the winner by the Chairman, Kano State Congress Committee, Prince Austin Emeka, alongside Alhaji Shehu Zagari, the Vice Chairman, Ibrahim Samina, the Secretary, Nabiba Garba Danbaba the Woman Leader, Mutari Sani, the new Financial Secretary.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abbas held that his victory was a reflection of the vote of confidence on his previous performance as the Acting Chairman of the party and pledged to work harder to move the party forward.

It could be recalled that all the winning candidates were initially running unopposed for their respective posts, but in a surprise last minute move, some candidates were enlisted to join the race at the venue.

A total of 32 and 21 positions were filled by the new party executives at the state and zonal levels of the party.