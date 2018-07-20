The North-East zonal campaign organisation for Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s Presidential ambition has denied any insinuation that their principal would step down for a candidate.

Danlami Ahmed Kawule, the Zonal coordinator of the group, stated this during a press conference after a crucial meeting it held at the Gombe State Jewel Hotel, Thursday morning.

He said the issue of stepping down for anybody did not even arise during the meeting, more so, as the group would not allow that to happen because they have made far-reaching consultations that were giving them positive results.

The group said it had over a hundred affiliate groups and has met many influential and a cross-section of the Nigerian masses.

“We have gone very far in our consultations. We have been appealing to people to allow the North-East to produce the next President, more so, because of Dankwambo’s track record in Gombe State and the country as a whole,” it stated.

He said the joint meeting resolved and endorsed Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo as the PDP Presidential candidate because of his pragmatic reformation policies and prudent management of resources in all offices he has held in the country.

He said the organisation would soon organise a mega rally of all supporters and organisations affiliated to the group within the zone and subsequently ensured other zones did it before the final Grand National rally in Abuja.

He assured that the organisation has resolved to commit everything persuasive and politically possible to ensure that the North-East sub-region produced the PDP Presidential ticket and subsequently produce the President of the country in 2019.