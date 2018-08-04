Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has declared his intention to run for the 2019 Presidential election.

He made the declaration on Saturday during a consultation meeting with the party officials from the North East.

The Gombe state governor who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the defections to the party is a reflection of a reformed party.

“All defectors should be accepted with an open heart and be given an equal opportunity as others who have been in the party”.

He is of the opinion that the next president should come from the Northeast and all interested candidates from the zone should be allowed to showcase themselves while the most qualified should emerge.

Also present at the meeting were PDP chairmen from the North East Zone, National Deputy Chairman (North East), Babayo Gamawa amongst others.

Governor Dankwambo had in July met with another Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Gombe to foster unity in the party.