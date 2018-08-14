Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state on Tuesday held a closed door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo at his private residence located inside the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The governor who arrived Abeokuta in the afternoon was quickly ushered into Obasanjo’s residence where he spent about one hour with the former president.

Sources at the Obasanjo residence disclosed that Dankwabo’s visit to Obasanjo might not be unconnected with his presidential aspiration in 2019.

Obasanjo’s residence at the Presidential Library has become a mecca of sort to aspiring presidential aspirants in the country. On Monday, Senate President Bukola Saraki who is believed to be nursing presidential ambition, visited Obasanjo at the complex.

Other presidential aspirants who have visited include former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido.