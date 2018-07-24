Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has pledged to deliver Adamawa to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Bindow made the declaration at a political rally organised by the state chapter of the APC to welcome him back to the state on Tuesday in Yola.

He said that the reception was a demonstration of the love people of the state has for him in particular, Buhari and the party in general.

He said that the event as well as the turn out of the people convinced him that the administration had affected the people of the state positively.

“With what I have seen today, I am convinced that APC is the party to beat in Adamawa,’’ the governor said.

He also said that Buhari would win more votes in the state due to his development stride across the country.

He appealed to followers to continue to support the party to win all elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

Bindow also promised to sustain his transformation of the state by delivering more dividends of democracy.

He advised the party faithful to register and collect their permanent voter cards and ensure the victory of the APC at the polls.

According to him, “your love for the party will become useless when you don’t have the voter card to vote’’.

Earlier, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, the state Chairman of the party, commended the supporters for trouping out in large numbers to welcome the governor.

Bilal assured that the party was not afraid of any opposition in the state.

He said that the achievements recorded by the administration had already destabilised the opposition in the state, adding that the chances of APC winning the state were brighter.