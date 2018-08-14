Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential an aspirant, on Monday visited the former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna, a statement said.

The statement was signed by Yusuf Abubakar, Director, Media and Publicity, Bafarawa Campaign Oragnisation (BCO) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Bafarawa’s Minna trip was in continuation of political consultations on his presidential aspiration in 2019.

Abubakar said that Babangida and the former Sokoto State Governor, met behind closed doors at the host’s hilltop residence.

He said that Bafarawa’s discussion with Babangida was fruitful.

The media aide said that Bafarawa was accompanied on the visit by the Director General of BCO, Sen. Paul Wampana, Mrs Becky Igwe, Alhaji Sani Kabiru, Dr Amanze Obi and Dr Iliya Stephen, among others.