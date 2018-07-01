A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, Sunday, heeded the call by the people of the state to come liberate Nigeria by contesting to become her president come 2019.

The locals from across the 23 local govrrnemts of the state thronged to Bafarawa’s private residence within the metropolis in an unimaginable numbers before appealing to him with assurance of going all length to guarantee his victory come 2019.

While insisting that, Bafarawa remained the most qualified person to steer the ship of Nigeria, his supporters said the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has become so glaring in view of the recent rating as the country with the highest percentage of poorest people world wide.

His supporters equally appealed to all well meaning Nigerians, especially those from the north to shun any religious, regional and ethnic sentiment and support a more credible candidate that can take this nation out of it’s calamitous woes for the over all good of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Responding to their calls, Bafarawa while thanking them for having confidence in his leadership potentials, said, he will therefore vie for the presidency under the umbrella of his party (PDP) being the only party with unity of purpose for even development as it’s primary target.

Bafarawa who said, Nigeria is being confronted with untold challenges because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s inexperience, added that, PMB never understood political leadership to pilot the affairs of Nigeria.

According to him, the APC led government is not doing enough to salvage Nigerians from its current security woes.

The former governor who said PMB was his political toddler whom he brought into the political limelight, insisted however that PMB has failed to translate his learnings to good governance.

“Buhari is my student, I brought him into politics and went further to give him presidential ticket under the defunct ANPP when I was the national chairman.

“Buhari did not lay any foundation for his government. He only came onboard without understanding the country’s politics. You can’t just bring onboard somebody who is not a professional politician and ask him to head a democratic government.

“At least, every field must have professionals in it. There must be a professional to steer it. We have academician in education, so, politician like me should be given the opportunity to rule this country.

Barafawa who stressed that he is more qualified to govern Nigeria because of his grassroots political understanding, added that, he knows how best to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“I am a complete grassroots politician since forty years ago. From a local government chairman to state party chairman. I was the State chairman of the defunct NRC in old Sokoto state. As party chairman, I produced a state governor, I was a member of the constitutional conference, I was a two term governor.

“Therefore, I took politics as a profession. At least, I know how to run both part politics and government. Things go wrong because Buhari is a naive in politics and he has refused to learn all these while.” Bafarawa divulged.