Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has said that he will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even if he fails to emerge the flag bearer of the party in 2019 presidential election.

Bafarawa who is seeking to become Nigeria’s President under the PDP disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

He ruled out the possibilities of unseating the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, before the end of his tenure in 2019, saying that good governance and party supremacy must be respected at all times.

Bafarawa said he welcomes the entrant of new aspirants for the PDP’s presidential ticket.

According to him: “I will remain in the Peoples Democratic Party even if I don’t get the ticket. Anywhere we are playing politics, the party is supreme than anybody. The governor, president are the agents of the party. Therefore the party is supreme, is to supervise what the governor or the president is doing.

“The cardinal principle of any good government or party is the manifesto. Only the manifesto mentions what the party is going to do for the people.”

He explained that the politics of Nigeria today has totally changed. Bafarawa said, “Politics is meant for the development of a nation but now it has been turned to an industry where people are trying to make money out of it.”

He kicked against former governors who are serving as senators in the National Assembly.

According to him, some of the former governors have made the national assembly a hiding place to escape harassment from their previous deed in office. Bafarawa said: “Those who are joining (the senate) after serving as governor for eight years, it looks like it is just a hideout place where they don’t want any harassment from whatever they have done.

“You can be a senator and then go for governorship but you can’t be a governor and come back to be a senator. Unless we change the system, rejecting the governors joining to contest for senate, democracy will never be in good shape in this country.”