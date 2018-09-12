A Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, has decried the trend of nomination and expression of interest forms being purchased for political aspirants by people.

Bafarawa, a two time governor of Sokoto State, made this known in Benin on Wednesday during his meet-the-delegates tour ahead of the party’s primaries.

The aspirant advised such leaders to stop using government offices to misguide and manipulate Nigerians, particularly the electorate.

He said that it was misleading for high calibre of persons to misinform Nigerians about their financial status, with respect to the purchase of party nomination forms.

The former governor said such deceit was wrong as it puts the burden of purchasing such forms on the ordinary Nigerians.

Bafarawa also pointed out that the large number of aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party showed that the party was growing.

He said that the PDP was committed to rescuing Nigeria from the APC adding that the party was united and committed to the common goal of the ordinary man.

The aspirants said that even if he did not clinch the PDP presidential ticket, as a democrat with a vision and mission, he would offer his services to whoever gets the ticket.