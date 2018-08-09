As Catholic youths across the country converge on the city of Calabar for the 2018 National Youth Day, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has urged them to play a greater role in the politics of the country ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speaking yesterday, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, the governor called on youths from the 36 states of the federation, including Abuja to engage only in activities that are not only godly but truly just in all spheres of life.

“Don’t allow any politician to arm you to do that which is unjust because all of us politicians keep our children at home and go back and use you in the field to do what is unjust. Shame the devil and I want to say it on record, if you look at the history of my government so far, there has been no political killing or thuggery because I am a Catholic and I know what the Bible teaches us,” Ayade said.

The governor, who went biblical in his speech, maintained that, “I know the theory and philosophy of reverse vengeance as the Bible teaches us clearly that when a man comes against you, show him love, when he shows you hatred, show him love because only love can drive out hatred.”

He added that it was to this end that in his three years of administration, there have been no record of political killing or anybody being hunted down, just as no one found fighting government has been taken to prison, intimating that, “if we Catholics continue to work hard and take fine positions in government, we will reduce the level of killings in our land.”

The governor, who enjoined the youths to adhere to the theme of the event by being strong and never be afraid of doing what is right before God and humanity, said: “Make sure you go out there and get your voter’s cards, be strong in government, penetrate every aspect of governance so that we can bring our ecclesiastical attitude and conduct to high places in government.”

He said youths must come together, armed with the teachings of the Bible and church to do only that which is good for God, pointing out that, “at the fullness of time we shall account for our deeds and living experiences on earth.”

Ayade cautioned the youths to see themselves as the weapon, engine and instrumentality that will shun everything negative in their life.