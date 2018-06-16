Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, urged Nigerians to promote peaceful co-existence and pray for the successful conduct of next year’s general elections.

Speaking at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration organised by the state government simultaneously across the 20 councils of the state, Ambode said it was important for the people to put the interest of the country first and offer prayers for peaceful elections next year.

The governor, who spoke through his representatives in all the venues, admonished Muslims to sustain the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan and work to foster unity.

At Marina Waterfront, Oju Alaro in Epe, where he was represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, the governor said: “As we celebrate the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast, let us not forget the lessons of the holy month, which is the fear of God and the care of the needy in our community.

“Let us not relent in the act of charity and mutual understanding to cement relationship and foster unity.“Let us continue to pray for Lagos State and our country, especially as we move gradually towards the year 2019 general elections.

“As we all know, Islam is a religion of peace and peace can only be sustained in a just and fair society.”

He said apart from the festivities and promotion of social bonding, the celebration was also a way of showing gratitude to God for His love, which made it possible for his administration to experience an atmosphere of peaceful co-existence and religious harmony that contributed significantly to the progress and prosperity so far achieved in the state.