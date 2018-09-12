Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has reportedly submitted his nomination form, despite alleged fallout between him and the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

According to Dele Momodu, he submitted the form on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ambode is alleged to have lost his good standing with the political godfather, Tinubu, who has gone on to select another candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu, thereby denying Ambode, a second term in office.

The incumbent Lagos governor picked the APC nomination and expression of interests forms on Monday in Abuja.

The aspirants, who were former commissioners in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwoolu, were said to have claimed to have Tinubu’s backing.

The incumbent governor, Ambode, was also said to have the APC national leader’s backing when he declared on Monday.

Thereafter, two other aspirants, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat Obafemi have also picked their forms.

Meanwhile, Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, have allegedly offered the party’s ticket to businessman, Femi Otedola and it is reported that he has accepted the offer.

Breaking…

Governor AKINWUNMI AMBODE defies all odds, submits nomination forms in Abuja… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 12, 2018