Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has charged Kwarans to troop out en-masse to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them elect candidates of their choice.

Governor Ahmed in his remarks at a sallah homage by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, on Sunday, emphasised that “it is the civic responsibility of every eligible citizen to ensure collection of his or her PVC. It’s a right and the only tool to elect people who can deliver on campaign promises.”

“Ours is a peaceful and grassroot politics where we allow our people to take decisions on their own and encourage inclusive politics”.

The Governor who advised party faithful to queue behind the Senate President to elect credible candidates in the 2019 general elections, said that it was by so doing that they would elect candidates that would respect their customs and traditions.

Governor Ahmed warned against politicising the Offa Bank robbery, urging the Nigeria Police Force to follow due process to ensure that all those involved were brought to justice.

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari had earlier in his remarks praised the state government for its efforts on security and other sectors of the economy.

According to the Emir, “We the traditional rulers in the state are behind the government to be able to actualise it masses-oriented programmes for our people.”