No fewer than 30 presidential candidates for the 2019 general election have emerged.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, 16th February.
The Governorship and State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections have been scheduled for Saturday, 2nd March 2019.
Below is a list of candidates that will run for the office of the president.
President Muhammadu Buhari – All Progressives Congress, APC
Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP
Donald Duke – Social Democratic Party, SDP
Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim – Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN
Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress, AAC
Oby Ezekwesili – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN
Obadiah Mailafia – African Democratic Congress, ADC
Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressive Party, YPP
Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party, FDP
Hamza Al-Mustapha – Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN
Habib Mohammed Gajo – Young Democratic Party, YDP
Olusegun Mimiko – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP
John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA
Davidson Isibor Akhimien – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN
Ali Soyode – Yes Electorate Solidarity, YES Party
Ike Keke – New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP
Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo – Justice Must Prevail Party, JMPP
Eunice Atuejide – National Interest Party, NIP
Hamisu Santuraki – Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN
Edozie Madu – Independent Democrat Party, IDP
Peter Nwangwu – We the People of Nigeria Party, WPNP
Ahmed Bee Buhari – Sustainable National Party, SNP
Tope Fasua – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP
Ade Fagbenro Bryon – Kowa Party
Moses Shipi – All Blending Party, ABP
Yahaya Ndu – African Renaissance Party, ARP
Chuks Nwachukwu – All Grassroots Alliance. AGA
Habu Aminchi – Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM
Yabagi Yusuf Sani – Action Democratic Party, ADP
Babatunde Ademola – Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP