



No fewer than 30 presidential candidates for the 2019 general election have emerged.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has already scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, 16th February.

The Governorship and State Assembly/Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections have been scheduled for Saturday, 2nd March 2019.

Below is a list of candidates that will run for the office of the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari – All Progressives Congress, APC

Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

Donald Duke – Social Democratic Party, SDP

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim – Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN

Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress, AAC

Oby Ezekwesili – Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN

Obadiah Mailafia – African Democratic Congress, ADC

Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressive Party, YPP

Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party, FDP

Hamza Al-Mustapha – Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN

Habib Mohammed Gajo – Young Democratic Party, YDP

Olusegun Mimiko – Zenith Labour Party, ZLP

John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA

Davidson Isibor Akhimien – Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN

Ali Soyode – Yes Electorate Solidarity, YES Party

Ike Keke – New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP

Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo – Justice Must Prevail Party, JMPP

Eunice Atuejide – National Interest Party, NIP

Hamisu Santuraki – Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN

Edozie Madu – Independent Democrat Party, IDP

Peter Nwangwu – We the People of Nigeria Party, WPNP

Ahmed Bee Buhari – Sustainable National Party, SNP

Tope Fasua – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP

Ade Fagbenro Bryon – Kowa Party

Moses Shipi – All Blending Party, ABP

Yahaya Ndu – African Renaissance Party, ARP

Chuks Nwachukwu – All Grassroots Alliance. AGA

Habu Aminchi – Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM

Yabagi Yusuf Sani – Action Democratic Party, ADP

Babatunde Ademola – Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP