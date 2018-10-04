



The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently engulfed in a fresh crisis following the circumstances surrounding the conduct of its gubernatorial primary, which threw up Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf, as the candidate of the party.

Chairman of a faction of the party in the state, Sen. el-Jibrin Doguwa, while the dismissing the result of the primary election, held at the Legislative Office of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the state capital, said the exercise was a grand illegality which would not stand

Doguwa alleged that the national headquarters of the PDP has succumbed to the interest of an individual at the expense of the collective interest of the party in the state.

He explained that about seven aspirants from different shades of interests had bought the gubernatorial forms of the party in the sate, saying that many of them were kept in the dark as to the conduct of the gubernatorial primary.

“If you want to be fair to them, you have to involve them in the decision making process and at every stage of the contest, a situation which was not done” he stated.

He recalled that the National Working Committee of the party had earlier suspended gubernatorial elections of the party in three states, namely Kano, Imo and Lagos states.

“I don’t call what happened in Kano an election. I call it a drama or a Kangaroo exercise,” he stated, insisting that they would “make sure that a credible primary takes place in the state”.

He insisted on the conduct of a free, fair and transparent primary involving all the aspirants for positions in the 2019 general elections.

It could be recalled that the Chairman of Electoral Committee for the gubernatorial ticket in the state, Mr. Ezeogu Emeka Onuoha had, on Tuesday, announced Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the winner, saying he scored with 2421 of the delegate votes.

He added that he defeated Alhaji Jafar Sani Bello who came second with 1258 votes, Muhameed Sarki Indabawa who scored 167 votes, Sagir Takai who scored 95 votes and Alhaji Ibrahim Little who scored 51 votes and Alhaji Sani Indabawa who scored 33 votes.