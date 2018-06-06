The founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, has suggested that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspends the use of electronic voting system in 2019 general elections because the things that would facilitate the effective use of the card reader were not yet on ground.

He said that inadequate supply of electricity and lack of education of the electorate on the use of the card reader ware some of the impediments to the use of card reader.

The elder statesman said, “There should be an assurance that there would be constant supply of electricity before you consider the use of electronic voting system. When electricity is disrupted how do you power the machines?

“I came from a village, for instance. How do you guarantee the constant supply of electricity to the machines in my village and even in the cities. We are not sure of supply of electricity round the clock. When electricity goes off during voting, how do you manage the people on the queue?

“What about those people who are determined to steal votes? They would have a field day when that happens. The experiences we had in 2015 with the use of the card reader were not good. We are still analyzing the use of the card reader. If we had a bad experience, why do we need to try it again when we have not perfected the workings of the system?

“The citizens should be adequately trained on the use of the card reader. How much training has been done in schools and universities about the electronic voting system? You need to orientate us about the use of this strange machine. You cannot just wake up and tell us to start using the card reader, that is why our democracy has been failing and people are confused and confounded,” Fasehun said.