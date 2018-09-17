As the quest for the 2019 presidential election and other elective offices heats up, a front-line business man, Chief John Francis Igwe, from Enugu State, has joined the race to fly the presidential flag under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Igwe, who made his intention known in Abuja, recently, through the spokesperson of his support group, Mr. Mbama Mac Anthony, told his supporters that his decision to run on the platform of the APC is divine and that his campaign mantra is “It is settled.”

Chief Igwe, who hails from Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been a grassroots politician who enjoys the support of well-meaning Nigerians.

Reminded that the party has chosen President Muhammadu Buhari as its sole presidential candidate, Mac Anthony explained that it does not matter because it is embedded in the APC’s constitution that any member is qualified to contest any elective position, provided the person meets the stipulated condition in the constitution.

“We do not expect that anyone would go against this move. Our aspirant is a young man and we believe president Buhari is a law abiding citizen, who should obey the rule of law.

“He also wanted to test his popularity by opting for direct primary,” he added.