The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, said on Sunday that all political parties in the state should present one candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

The commissioner said the move would not only make history, but would reduce the budget presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2019 elections.

Abdullateef spoke at the rally of a political group, Honourable Yepe Support Group, which was said to be the independent campaign arm of the Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Foundation.

The rally tagged, ‘Mother of all Rallies,’ which held in the Ejigbo Mini Stadium, was also reportedly meant to mobilise residents to get their Permanent Voter Cards.

The commissioner, who is the founder of the group, said, “Lagosians must prove to all Nigerians that we are ready to develop a common attitude toward the gubernatorial election in 2019.

“We have experienced a governor who has integrated execution into strategy by doing more than what people expected; a governor who follows the tenets of good governance and constitutional democracy.

“It is therefore right that we must all make efforts to ensure the return of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode unopposed in 2019. Lagosians in all political parties must come together to return Ambode unopposed.

“Let no political party contest the gubernatorial election in Lagos State. This will encourage future governors to do well. Also, if you look at the budget of INEC for the general election, one way Lagosians can assist in reducing the huge amount to be spent on the election is by not contesting against Ambode.”

The commissioner said Ambode had performed well in many areas, which included saving billions of naira for the state.