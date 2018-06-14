Festus Keyamo (SAN) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected in 2019 to instil a different political culture in the country before he retires.

Describing cultural change as the single greatest reason why Buhari would be re-elected, Keyamo, who is the Director of Strategic Communications for the re-election of Buhari, said: “He (Buhari) needs time to instil that culture different from what we have learnt government is all about.

“Let’s be honest, most young people of our generation grew up to know only the PDP system, which is – and was – only about money.”

Keyamo said in the current edition of The Interview magazine, that “the PDP culture must change.”

The Buhari re-election campaign spokesperson said unlike the PDP “whose oxygen is money”, Buhari did not need Federal funds to clinch his re-election, saying his supporters would be happy to sell their possessions for his re-election.

He said Buhari also needed to consolidate his anti-corruption war and deal a final blow on insecurity, describing insinuations that the President was sponsoring herdsmen as “satanic and idiotic.”

When asked why he thought Buhari deserved re-election in light of the growing poverty and the weak economy, Keyamo said: “Where does the National Bureau of Statistics get its figures from? I don’t believe those statistics!”

He also spoke on the President’s reference to Nigerian youths as “lazy”; allegations that he abandoned the defendant in the Ozubulu church killings to join Buhari; and what he thought his former mentor and leading human rights lawyer, Gani Fawehimi (SAN), would have done with Buhari’s government.

When asked if he would support full disclosure of the health status of all the candidates in the 2019 campaign, Keyamo said: “I agree that candidates should declare their health status. But if somebody is sick and is well and now discloses that he is well now, fine. He (Buhari) is ready to go; he is fit to go. Abacha was not sick at all, no history; yet he slumped and died.”

Keyamo also expressed support for presidential debates.

