A presidential aspirant of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye, has advised young people against selling their votes in the 2019 general elections.

Durotoye gave the counsel while addressing a gathering of youths about how they can realise their dreams on Saturday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He also stressed the need for them to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to elect leaders who would help them shape Nigeria to the country of their choice.

“Your vote is the right to the environment that will produce your dreams for you,” Durotoye said. “So if you don’t have your PVC, you will most likely not get the government you deserve because you will not have the power to choose.”

He added, “I’m not here to tell you to vote for me, I’m not sure I will ever tell anybody to vote for me because I am always going to tell you to vote for the country of your dreams; I will always tell you to vote for the values that you would want to live in and you would want your dreams to leave in.”

The presidential aspirant believes young people in the country will realise their dreams when the government is creating the right environment.

He, however, stressed that one of the few ways by which the youth can hold the government accountable was to always carry out their fundamental right of electing the leaders they trust.

“I would like to always say to you, vote for the pathway that will deliver to you that enabling environment. Vote for the Nigeria you want, vote for the values you want in that Nigeria,” he said.