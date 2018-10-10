



Primate of Mediator Dei, Cameroon, Arch Bishop Jean Ndjewel has tasked the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair election devoid of favourism slated for next year.

Ndjewel admonished them this at the pastoral visit to Gregorian Missionaries Nigeria Province and confirmation ceremony to parishioners at All Saints Catholic Parish, Niger State, adding that Nigeria will only be at peace, if a president with the fear of God is elected.

According to him, “For Nigeria to enjoy peace, Nigerians should vote for an upright and credible candidate.”

He also appealed to “Nigerians not to sell their votes for peanuts and wallow in pain and agony,” stressing that their “vote is the only weapon they can stop incessant killings and live in peace and harmony as a nation.”

He also condemned Nigeria politicians of their desperation to win election by force.

In his sermon, Superior General of the church, Rev. Pascal Chijioke, advised couples to love and forgive themselves to ensure successful union.

He explained the need for couples to understand the word ‘Marriage’ meaning ‘togetherness’, stressing that couples are expected to be together, irrespective of marital challenges to honour the sacrament of holy matrimony.

Chijioke expressed displeasure on the increase of domestic violence urging couples to be prayerful, and avoid third party, love and respect one another.

Men who beat their wives are beats and women must respect and love their husbands,” he said.