Prince Eze Madumere, the Imo State deputy governor submitted hos expression of interest and nomination forms on Saturday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Abuja, amidst jubilation by his supporters

Madumere, who arrived the APC National Secretariat, was received by Abubakar Kari, the party’s Director of Organisation, who also received the forms.

Madumere said he was the APC National Secretariat to submit his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the state’s governorship election, because “he wants to provide good governance and true leadership to the people of Imo State.”

He called on the public not to dwell so much on the oppressive treatment being meted out to him, including the impeachment plots against him, but should be judged by his wealth of experience, competence and leadership style.

He added that with vast availability of human and natural resources, the state was least expected to be at the lowest level of performance in terms of development, saying he had the capacity to turn things around in the state.

He stressed that he had been contributing his quota towards the state’s development, even as he called for the support of all Imolites, assuring them of a leadership that will make them find fulfillment and restore their dignity.

His words: “Believe me, it has been a long, long walk in search of true governance and true leadership to the good people of Imo State. I have spent 25 years in this business, humbly and loyally offering my best pieces of advice to lead our people through a progressive path. My best may not have been good enough, because, I was not in charge.

“However, I have no regret threading this path because God’s ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts. The time to change the narrative in my dear state for the better is now.”