Ahead of 2019 general election, the people of Enugu West Senatorial District, have opted to purchase the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship nomination form for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in reconfirmation of their endorsement of the governor’s re-election.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu, who is the Senator representing the District in the National Assembly, conveyed the unanimous decision of the zone to Governor Ugwuanyi at the inauguration of Gburugburu Movement Awgu Local Government Area and endorsement rally/civic reception in honour of the governor by the people of the council, who defied heavy rains to participate in the event.

Senator Ekweremadu reassured Ugwuanyi of “the total support of the entire Enugu West Senatorial District.”

The deputy senate president added that nobody from the district would contest against the governor, stressing that he has performed creditably well in office; entrenched peace, security and political stability in the state, and deserves a second term, accordingly.

The people of Enugu North Senatorial District had, in their recent endorsement rally for Ugwuanyi, equally agreed to purchase his party’s nomination form, in appreciation of his remarkable achievements in office.

In a related development, the people of Nkpologu in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, hometown of the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, also, at a civic reception in honour of the governor, unanimously endorsed him for a second term in office for his unprecedented achievements in the state.

The jubilant people of the community said the governor deserves a second term in office, stating that despite the fact that Enugu State is “being classified among the weak states in terms of revenue base,” the governor, through his sheer dexterity and administrative ingenuity has placed the state “high among the high earners in internally-generated revenue, as the FIRS recently acknowledged.”

In an address delivered on behalf of the people of Nkpologu by Sir. Ofordile Okafor, SAN, the community added that in spite of the state “being in the lower rungs of beneficiaries from the federation account, Governor Ugwuanyi has ensured that salaries are paid before the 25th day of every month, a no mean achievement, in an economy struggling to stay afloat.

“While other states are retrenching and reducing their workforce, Governor Ugwuanyi is employing, especially teachers and specialised services, to improve the quality of the personnel in the service delivery sectors of the state.”

The people also appreciated the governor for his educational policies, which they said ensured “the return of the multi-campus structure of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology to Nsukka and Nkpologu,” pointing out that he has also carried out massive infrastructural developments across the nooks and crannies of the state.