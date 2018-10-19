



Chairman of Atiku Presidential Nomination Council and member, Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has endorsed the Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi ticket for the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking yesterday, in his office, Iwuanyanwu, who described Obi’s emergence as a welcome development, however, vowed to ensure that Atiku meets with political leaders in the South East, under the leadership of Ike Ekweremadu, vice chairman of PDP, Austin Umahi and the Chairman, Eastern States PDP Governors Forum, Dr. Dave Umahi.

According to the PDP chieftain, the three leaders would be saddled with the responsibility of arranging a meeting between Atiku and South East leaders and elders.

Iwuanyanwu regretted that the meeting would have long been held but could not, as a result of the PDP presidential candidate’s unscheduled trip abroad. He said as soon Atiku he returns, he would formerly present Obi before South East leaders and elders for endorsement.

He, however, thanked Nigerians, especially Gbenga Daniel and other members of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, for having faith in the team to produce a credible candidate for the party, to stand for the 2019 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), a pan-Igbo socio cultural group, has hailed the choice of Obi as running mate to Atiku.

In a statement signed by National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, the group described Obi as a man of exceptional qualities whose maturity, level headedness and experience would add great value to Atiku’s presidential ticket.

Diwe said the entire town unions in the South East are in agreement that Obi represents what Nigeria truly needs at this time of economic crisis giving his pedigree and outstanding performance during his tenure as governor of Anambra State.

“We make bold to say, that in choosing Obi, a new dawn of national reconciliation has commenced, and we will lend our support to it.

“Obi brings something refreshingly different to bear in governance. He is of the stock of uncompromisingly credible Nigerians, dedicated to refined values, and his understanding and commitment to the economic development of the country will greatly usher in a prosperous Nigeria,” the statement read.

Diwe urged some Igbo political leaders, who claimed they were not consulted before Obi’s nomination, to sheath their swords in the overriding interest of the country, stressing that when a right choice is made, the end always justifies the means.

He said the group will do everything possible to ensure that the Atiku/Obi ticket flies and urged well meaning Nigerians to support it.fruits have immensely benefited the expectant masses of the good people of Anambra State will be replicated at the national level.

“We affirm this unique moment in the short history of Nigeria’s continuing experiment with civilian democracy as truly momentous, particularly for its implication for democratic governance in Nigeria and its promise of hope for a better future.

“Ndi Anambra in the United States are equally hopeful and share a common interest with this bold choice by the PDP as a “strategic” move for the future economic and infrastructural development of Nigeria.