The member representing Akoko-Edo Constituency 11 at the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, has lauded his constituents for their continuous support for the government of Godwin Obaseki.

Agbaje, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting held at Igarra, where he formally declared his intentions for re-election, assured his people to expect more dividends of democracy from the Obaseki administration.

The lawmaker attributed the little hiccups experienced in funding of constituency projects to the precarious economic situation all over the country, saying it would soon be a thing of the past since the economy was gradually picking up.

He thanked the people for first supporting him into the House of Assembly, and also counted for more of that support to enable him go back to serve them for second term.

Excited by large turn-out of leaders from various wards that make up the constituency, Agbaje said, “Let me first say a big thank you to our leaders here for the overwhelming support you all gave me three years ago. I also want to seek for that support come 2019”.

The lawmaker had before the meeting gone to commiserate with families whose loved ones were killed during the robbery incident at Igarra recently.