A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has warned political parties and their candidates against holding rallies in the former Eastern region prelude to 2019 polls, insisting there will be no election in the area.

The groups, Biafra Defence Council (BDC), All Youths For Biafra (AYB), among others said in the place of any election in 2019, what the region wants is the restoration of the Biafra Republic, which they said would liberate the people of the East from the oppressive tendencies of the Nigerian government.

The groups lamented that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to protect lives and property of Biafrans and urged the President to free Biafrans from oppression.

Speaking in Aba, Abia State, spokesmen for the groups, Sunny Okeh and Chidi Otah, said: “Politicians from the former Eastern region should not be deceived any longer, there will be no election anywhere in Biafra land in 2019.

“We are issuing this warning to our politicians, saying what should be paramount to them should be the restoration of Biafra. Election is not the solution to the problem of Biafra. We have been electing people to political offices, but, this has only brought untold suffering and hunger to the people.

“We are using this medium to warn political parties and aspirants to stop any form of campaign in Biafra land. We want to re-emphasise that there will be no election in Biafra land in 2019.The international community has been informed and Biafrans sensitised. No force can challenge out resolve. It is our determination to restore Biafra where her people will have greater freedom and accommodation.”

The groups added that they have mapped out strategies to ensure that no electoral activity is held in all the territories of the Eastern region.