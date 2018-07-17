A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Engr. Kailani Mohammad, in Kaduna has said, all efforts to pull down President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections will not succeed, stressing that, the presidential election will just be a walk over for the incumbent president and the party.

Engr. Mohammad who has been a close associate of President Buhari since the days of the All Peoples Party (APP) further averred that greedy and selfish politicians are behind the current insecurity to discredit Buhari’s government.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna Tuesday, the party chieftain reiterated his confidence that, the 2019 presidential race would be a walk over for Buhari despite the alleged ‘gang-up’ against him.

According to him, “Nigerians were treated to a rude shock when cattle rustling, kidnapping and Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes soon took centre stages to replace insurgency, all in the bid to dampen the gesto, anticipations and expectation of the Nigerians in Muhammadu Buhari led administration”.

He added that, these politicians working their selfish interests posit that the Fulani/farmers clashes is a manifestation of the fact that Fulani herdsmen see the President as their kinsman but it is a known fact that some people disguise as Fulani to perpetrate killings in the North Central.

Mohammed who was the Chairman “Buhari Votes Guard and Awareness” further stated that in order to debunk the insinuation, President Buhari ordered security agents to arrest any Fulani man found trotting a gun and we hope this will neutralize the rumor mill. However fingers are pointing at politicians for rising wave of killings in Nigeria.

“It is alleged that politicians sponsor thugs and hoodlums who are responsible for most community skirmishes and killings in the country that has sent many Nigerians to the great beyond.

“In this direction, the Nigeria Police have invited President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over an allegation that he sponsored some political thugs that have been unleashing terror in Kwara State,” he said.

He continued that, revelation by the leader of the Middle Belt Peace Network, Jayeola Mohammed, that Jonah Jang a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Plateau State once vowed to make Plateau ungovernable for Lalong is something that is worrisome.

“Mohammed further claimed that Jang, who was recently arrested by the DSS over issues bordering on corruption and abuse of office, had sworn to extinguish the peace of Plateau State and enshrine anguish and despair by empowering youths in the area with weapons.

“The Intelligent community and the civil police must thoroughly be investigated so as to know the connection between those killing Nigerians under whatever guise.

“Security agencies should rise up to this challenge and ensure that those who kill daily to promote and protect their political hemisphere must be brought to book. It is quite disheartening that our politicians have turned themselves into security threats in the country. They use human lives as shield to promote their political ambitions.

“Human lives should not be devalued by killings as part of political games. No matter how highly placed, offenders must be prosecuted and adequate justice be meted out to serve as deterrents to others of like minds.

“No Nigerian is bigger than the law. It is time for government to wield the big sick against vicious politicians who daily foment trouble for the country and her peoples so that the rest of us smaller mortals will be secured from the high and mighty,” he added.