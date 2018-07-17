A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Husain Kangiwa, says the All Progressives Congress victory in Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election is a testimony of the party’s popularity in the country.

Kangiwa, who represent Arewa/Dandi Federal constituency, Kebbi, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Birinin-Kebbi on Tuesday.

Kangiwa, the Chairman of the House Committee on Governmental Affairs, said the election was also an indication of the party’s preparedness for the 2019 general election.

“This victory shows that we are playing politics of reality not propaganda like the opposition parties are doing,” he said, adding that the APC government has laid a solid foundation to move the country forward.

He said that any vote for the opposition not disrupt the plan and take Nigeria backward.

Kangiwa further said APC had fulfilled its campaign promises of fighting corruption, improving security and boosting economic activities in the country.

Kangiwa slammed those who decamped from APC to other parties, describing them as selfish politicians.

He said: ‘They don’t have the nation’s interest in their hearts. They are doing it for their personal and self-interest not for the country.”

He added: “We have so many ongoing projects across the country and these projects affect directly the life of individuals in the country.

“There are many of these projects in the South, North and East. We know that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing well and we don’t care about what our critics are saying.

“Nigerians should remember that APC assumed powers when all the sectors were in shamble and at the brink of collapse.

“Every sector is now stable now, so, in APC we believed in reality not propaganda and I believe President Buhari will do more good things for this country.”

The federal lawmaker further said Buhari had restored the image of Nigeria in the comity of nations through transparency and the fight against corruption.

He said: “We know that our party and President Buhari are doing well, we are not afraid if the opposition because whether our party does the right things or not, they will always criticise us.”