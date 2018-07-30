Over 11,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government intervention programme, N-Power, have declared support for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They made the declaration in Ado Ekiti when letters of enlistment were presented to another 8,000 beneficiaries in the second phase of the intervention scheme in the state.

The President of N-Power beneficiaries in Ekiti State, Mr. Dare Oladimeji, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, commended the president for initiating the scheme for youths without political interference.

According to him, many of the beneficiaries of the scheme are from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

“We want to appreciate President Buhari for this initiative. This is the first programme that I knew was not political. It was not politically motivated but was established to alleviate the sufferings of our youths.

“You didn’t need to know any Senator, House of Representatives member or powerful politician before you are enlisted. I only applied online and my name featured as a beneficiary and since then I have not been denied this right.

“We believe that if President Buhari continues beyond 2019, this programme will continue and many youths will still benefit and it was on this strength that we are declaring our support for him in 2019”, he said.

The APC State Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the public support displayed by the beneficiaries was an indication that Nigerian youths wanted Buhari beyond 2019.