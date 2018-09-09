The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has adopted consensus approach in electing its flag bearers for the 2019 elections.

Taiwo Olatubosun, publicity secretary of the party in the state, disclosed this to newsmen after a meeting by APC stakeholders in the state.

He said direct primaries would be the next option when aspirants fail to agree on consensus.

“We resolved at a special stakeholder meeting today that the APC in Ekiti state will reasonably consider a consensus approach in choosing our flag bearers for national and state assemblies but where we realise that we can’t achieve that, we will make the field open for everybody,” he said.

“We are not going to do anything that will make it look like we are imposing anybody to agree on consensus, so another major approach is to adopt the direct primaries style as prescribed by the national executive committee of the party.”

The meeting had members across the 16 local government areas of the state in attendance.

Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of the state, Niyi Adebayo, deputy national chairman of APC, Jide Awe, chairman of the state chapter of the party, and members of the senate, house of representatives and state assembly, were at the meeting.