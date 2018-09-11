Member Representing Akoko-Edo federal Constituency, Hon Peter Akpatason’s bid to return to the national assembly yesterday got a boost as leaders and members Akpameri clan gave nod to the lawmaker’s quest to return to the house.

The endorsement was carried out in a rally organised by the clan, at Ibillo Market Square, Akoko-Edo local government of Edo State.

They clan based their decision to support Akpatason return to the NASS, to his performance since his election for the first time in 2011.

Chief Steven Adepoju, one of the speakers at the well-attended rally, said Akpatason’s performance is visible for all to see noting that the only way to show appreciation is to return him back to the green chambers.

Adepoju, who said the lawmaker have surpassed all previous performance, noted that the Akpameri clan have been one of the biggest beneficiary of his projects.

Another speaker, Mr Sunday Mayaiki, particularly lauded the former NUPENG chairman’s performance in the area of capital projects and human development.

Mr Ayo Olowojoba, said with the lawmaker vast knowledge in law-making, he would be able to attract more projects into the constituency.

He particularly appealed for the citing of a School for Mines and Geology in the constituency since the area is particularly known for its large deposits of lime stone in the country.

In his response, the elated lawmaker, Akpatason said the interest of the Akoko-Edo people has ever remained paramount and promised to consolidate on his achievement if given the mandate to return back to the national assembly.

The APC primaries for the House of Representatives would be conducted across the country on September 27.