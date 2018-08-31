An aspirant jostling to fly the All Progressive Congress Congress, APC, ticket for the Edo Central Senatorial seat, Mr Theophillus Okoh, yesterday dispel rumor that he has step down from the race after a meeting he held with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okoh, who declared that he is very much in race noted that no aspirants in the race can boast of his political structure in Esan land.

He said he met with Governor over his intention to contest the Edo Central senatorial seat the governor however expressed reservation in supporting his aspiration.

He said: “It is very wicked rumor and a way to sabotage my campaign. I never did or promised the governor that Iam collapsing my structure. I met with Obaseki quite alright, we had an argument and I told him that I was running he had his reservation about my aspiration”

“I met with leaders of the party in the state including Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who told me that the leadership of the party will not impose or nominate candidate for us that he believes the approach should be bottom up and up-down”

“I want to put it on record that that I have not collapsed my structure. My structure is intact and working. I have structure more than any other person in Esanland ”

“I am not going to step down for any body for any reason, am going to run. The governor assured that they will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants”.