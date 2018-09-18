There are indications that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may adopt indirect primaries (delegates option) to nominate its candidates for the National and State House of Assembly elections in 2019.

This tentative position was said to have been taken by the State Caucus of the party which met, on Sunday, in Benin. ‎

The 71-member Caucus meeting was said to have been attended by over 85 percent of members, who preferred indirect primaries to direct primaries as a result of lack of updated membership party register in the state.‎

The Caucus, is however, expected to meet with the State Working Committee of the party today (Tuesday), to take a final decision on the mode of primary election to adopt to nominate the party’s candidates ahead of 2019, which will then be communicated to National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. ‎

Meanwhile, the caucus members were said to have appealed to the state APC secretariat to see how it can update the membership register so that it can be used for the presidential direct primary.‎

‎“The meeting went well, we are meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to decide, no consensus. ‎

“We will meet with the SWC (State Working Committee) to decide whether we will do direct or indirect but they made it clear to us that there is no updated membership registration so we might opt for indirect primaies because there is no comprehensive register.

“The National Chairman addressed us, the governor addressed us and the state chairman addressed us”, a member of the State Caucus, said on the outcome of their meeting.‎