Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, on Monday, said that the state would not be deceived or hoodwinked into voting for the wrong candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

He declared that the state would vote massively for any presidential candidate who would guarantee that their interests would be protested.

This was even as he attacked the support group of a presidential aspirant for the next year’s election, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso, informing them that they have no place in Ebonyi.

Umahi expressed himself when he received the members of the state’s chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) who paid him a courtesy call in Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki where they endorsed him for second tenure.

The Governor dismissed a newspaper publication which told about the presence of the APC presidential aspirant’s support base in the state saying that the APC and their presidential candidates have no place in Ebonyi as the state is totally PDP.

The visibly angry Governor Umahi described the publication as not only misleading but false, adding that there is no place for Kwakwanso support group in the state especially as the state is hundred percent PDP.

The Governor also commended the leadership of CAN in the state under Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali for their unity and love for the state which he said has been instrumental to the development in all parts of the state.

He attributed the peaceful resolution of the Ezza and Ezilo communal war to the doggedness and fervent prayers from the body of Christ represented by CAN and called on them to continue to pray for peace and security in the entire nation.

While expressing deep concern over the recent killings in Plateau State, Governor Umahi said a day will be set aside for all Christians under the aegis of CAN to offer special prayer for peace to return to the troubled land and for God to forgive Nigeria and heal the land which he said had been cursed by bloodletting.

Earlier, the Chairman of CAN, Rev Fr. Abraham Nwali sad they came to felicitate with the Governor and also to present to him the newly elected state executive members of the Christian body.

He said having observed from a far the developmental strides of the governor and also in full realization of the fact that CAN represents equity, justice and fairness; they have also come to pray for him and bless him ahead of 2019 general election.