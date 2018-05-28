Ebonyi State traditional rulers council numbering over 140 on Monday adopted governor David Umahi as their only candidate for the governorship position coming up next year.

The traditional rulers made the adoption during a visit to the governor at the Government House in Abakaliki.

Eze Charles Mkpuma who is the chair of the forum speaking on behalf of his colleagues noted that Governor Umahi has done well in his first tenure and therefore deserved a second tenure to enable him complete the projects he started across the state.

Eze Mkpuma who said the endorsement was part of the resolutions reached by the traditional rulers during its meeting held before the visit, added that the Southern Senatorial zone where the governor hails from deserved a second term just like the other zones of North and Central had taken during the administration of Dr. Sam Egwu and Chief Martin Elechi respectively.

He said the traditional rulers in the state resolved not to support any other candidate for the governorship race except the governor.

In his remarks, Governor Umahi who was visibly happy commended the traditional rulers for adopting him as their only candidate in the next year’s governorship position even as he assured them that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state.