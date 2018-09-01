Chief Mathias Adum, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Ebonyi, is to run for the Senatorial seat in the Ebonyi North Senatorial District in 2019 general elections.

Adum, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, made this declaration at a rally on Saturday in Ndioke, Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the politician represented the old Abakaliki Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the Third Republic.

He said that he possessed the needed executive and legislative experiences to effectively represent his people at the upper legislative chamber.

He said: “As a former local government council chairman, former member of the House of Representatives and two-time commissioner in the state, I have the capacity to effectively represent my people.

“I will sponsor bills that will radically transform and enhance the welfare and well-being of our people in the zone through infrastructure development, job creation for women and youths.

“I have been in this business of governance for a long time and it was during my time as a House of Representatives member that I successfully secured the creation of Ebonyi Local Government Area in 1991.

“My declaration follows the call by my constituents, who know my track record of political achievements and I have chosen to answer that call to run for the office of the Senate in the 2019 general elections.”

He said that he would use his position if elected to ensure that the boundary disputes among communities in the senatorial district and other communities in Cross River and Benue are addressed and permanently resolved.

Adum said that he would use his position to attract federal projects and jobs for the unemployed graduates from the zone as well as contribute to the of deepening legislative processes if elected.

The former commissioner urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards in order to participate actively in the election of their representatives.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has three key issues to pursue, and these include security challenges, improvement of the economy and fight against corruption, in which he has done very well so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event attracted dignitaries, politicians, party supporters from the four Local Government Areas that make the senatorial district and beyond.

NAN also reports that the district is made up of Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Izzi Local Government Areas.