A group known as `Dozie Ebonyi’ has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, to adopt direct primaries in choosing the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The group gave the advice in a statement signed by Messrs Godwin Igboke and Chidubem Egwu, its state secretary and Public Relations Officer, respectively on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The group, a progressive movement within Ebonyi APC said that direct primaries would afford registered party members the opportunity to participate in choosing credible candidates for the various elective positions for the 2019 general elections.

It said that direct primaries was more democratic and would do away with god-fatherism, imposition of candidates and undue manipulation that often characterise selection of party candidates for elective positions.

The group noted that direct primary elections would reduce the usual rancour, acrimony that often associated with indirect primary elections.

It expressed concern over alleged moves by some stakeholders and elders of the party to compel the state leadership to jettison direct primaries in selecting the party’s flag bearers.

The group called on the state APC chairman, Chief Eze Nwachukwu and members of the State Working Committee (SWC), to resist any attempt by some politicians to thwart the will of the members.

“Many lovers of ideal democracy in our nation are already registering in their large numbers as members due to the resolve of our party to adopt direct primaries.

“It will, therefore, spell doom for the APC in Ebonyi if some persons in any guise want to frustrate this move by majority who are willing to actively participate in choosing their party’s flag bearers.

“We believe that the only way to guarantee free, credible, fair and leveled playing ground for all the aspirants is to adopt direct primaries for the selection of candidates for the various elective positions,” the group said.

It explained that it was only through direct primary elections that credible and competent candidates could emerge.

“The quest to unseat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led government in the state can only be achieved when a governorship candidate with character, competence and credibility emerges and this can be made possible through a direct primary,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that direct primaries involve the participation of all party members in the selection of party candidates while indirect primaries involves use of delegates, basically party leaders at local government levels, political appointees as well as elected officials in electing party candidates.